Child Dies After Being Run Over By Trinamool MP's Car In Bengal

The family of the child who died after he was hit by the car of MP Abu Taher Khan

A four-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by the car of an MP in West Bengal.

The car belongs to Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan, who is from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Mr Khan took the child to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

"The child suddenly came in front of our vehicle. A small child, he was five or six. We rushed him to the hospital. It happened in front of me. Maybe he suffered a brain injury," Mr Khan told reporters outside the hospital.

At the hospital, the child's parents broke down in front of doctors and reporters, devastated by their immeasurable loss.