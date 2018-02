A Delhi court on Thursday sent two Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers, arrested on charge of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, to judicial custody for 14 days.Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon said that orders on the bail pleas of AAP lawmakers Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal and also on their police custody will be pronounced on Friday.On Wednesday, Ms Tandon had refused a Delhi Police plea for police custody of the MLAs and sent them to judicial custody till Thursday. The chief secretary alleged that he was beaten up by the two MLAs in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal at the chief minister's residence here on Monday night, where he had been called for a meeting.While Jarwal was arrested on Tuesday night, Khan surrendered at a police station here on Wednesday afternoon.