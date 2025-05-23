'Rising Uncertainty In Nature Of Future Threats': Chief Of Defence Staff In New Book

As "we navigate the stormy geopolitical arena" of the 21st century, there is a "rising" uncertainty in the nature, type and timing of future threats, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan says this in his new book. The book, titled "Ready, Relevant and Resurgent: A Blueprint for the Transformation of India's Military", was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday.

It is rare that a four-star general has written a book while in service.

The book offers deep insights into the ongoing transformation of the Indian armed forces, driven by jointness, integration and self-reliance, to meet the demands of 21st-century warfare and secure national interests.

"It reflects marking a new era in India's Higher Defence Organisation. Through a series of compelling articles, the book articulates a clear vision for building a #FutureReady force committed to the national goal of a Sashakt, Surakshit, Samridh and #ViksitBharat by 2047," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.

"India aspires to be a developed nation -- Viksit Bharat -- by 2047. The foundation of an economically vibrant and politically stable Bharat must rest on a strong military. The four instruments of National Power that are Diplomatic, International, Military and Economic must work in unison towards a common vision for Bharat to realise its desired destiny," the CDS writes.

Gen Chauhan in his book recalls that during the Combined Commanders' Conference in the closing days of March 2023, the theme chosen was 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent'.

"Penning down the various chapters of this book, I have realised that these three terms signify the future of our forces," he said.

The armed forces have always been the "first responders" facing challenges to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation and have demonstrably acquitted themselves with aplomb, the CDS says in the book.

"However, as we navigate the stormy geopolitical arena of the 21st century, there is a rising uncertainty in the nature, type and timing of future threats. To put this in context, one must turn to the notion of security which has diffused and proliferated across domains and fields," he said.

The CDS said addressing the senior hierarchy of India's three armed services in New Delhi in 2014 during his first Combined Commanders' Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "presented his vision for India's security imperatives in the coming years".

"One of the most critical components of the Hon'ble PM's vision was the transformation of the three services into a modern force capable of pursuing India's national interests across multiple domains, including traditional and emerging ones. The process of transformation was to be premised on laying a strong foundation of jointness and integration at all levels among the three services," he says.

The aim was to prepare the Indian armed forces for meeting future threats and challenges. Turning words into deeds, six years down the line, the government created the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and the post of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chauhan says in the book.

The objective of this reform in the higher defence management was to bring about jointness among the armed forces and to foster expertise in military affairs, he said.

The CDS in his book provides a roadmap for the armed forces and also says that "like the proverbial phoenix, we need to shed certain vestiges and predilections, go back to the basics and see what our ancestors knew, wrote and spoke about warfare, statecraft and diplomacy".

"Resurgence will lead to resilience, which is what we aspire for," he adds.

In his book, Gen Chauhan also touches upon the relevance of self-reliance in India's growth.

"The conceptual and intellectual moorings of India's military need the anchorage of Indian ideas and thoughts. The geo-political environment which we face and the challenges and opportunities that lay before us are unique to us. We need to find Indian solutions to Indian problems. Our ancient wisdom is a source of motivation and inspiration," the CDS writes.

Gen Chauhan in his book emphasises that the armed forces need to build capabilities to conduct integrated multi-domain operations across the spectrum of conflict.

"Our organisational structures, capabilities and strategies must be dovetailed into our understanding of the future. Articles such as 'Preparing for the Third Revolution in Military Affairs', 'Evolving Barlefield Architecture, 'The Nature of War and Types of Conflicts' and 'Tactics Led Force Modernisation' are an expression of my thoughts on what lies ahead in the domain of warfare," he says.

