Chief Minister Raghubar Das Seeks Report On Rape Incidents In Jharkhand

The order came after a rape case in Jharkhand's Giridih district was brought to the CM's notice. (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today asked all the 24 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to submit within one week report on incidents of rape taking place in their respective districts.

"Submit the rape incidents reports in one week. All SPs should ensure that charge-sheet in rape incidents are filed on time. Under the new law, the charge-sheet should be filed within two months' time," CM Das said while reviewing the complaints during a "Jan Samvad" (communication with people) programme at Ranchi.

The Chief Minister's directive came after a case of rape reported from Giridih district was brought to his notice. CM Das expressed concern over the charge-sheet not being filed even after six months of the incident.

"Punish the police officials who fail to file the charge-sheet within the stipulated time," he said.

During an interaction with the Deputy Commissioners of all the 24 districts, he asked them to ensure that firecrackers are sold only by the shopkeepers holding proper licence.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary to the CM Sunil Barnawal asked the Deputy Commissioners to make sure that buildings are provided for the skill centres proposed to be set up under the Kaushal Vikas Yonja by November 15.