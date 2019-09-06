Chief Justice To Decide On Plea Seeking Live Telecast Of Ayodhya Hearings

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The Supreme Court on Friday said a plea seeking live telecast or recording of the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case be listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The plea, filed by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya seeking live streaming or recording of the Ayodhya case proceedings, came up before a bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant.

The bench after hearing the brief submission of senior advocate Vikas Singh, who was representing K N Govindacharya, said the matter should come up for hearing before a bench presided over by the CJI.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.