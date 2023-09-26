Chief Justice Recounts When He Received Saree For Mother As Lawyer Fees

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud after addressing a group of lawyers

Drawing from experience, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, speaking to lawyers, underlined how there are lessons to be learnt from both good and bad lawyers. The Chief Justice also recalled how as young lawyer a client got the better of him by gifting him a saree in lieu of his legal fee.

The Chief Justice was addressing a group of young lawyers appointed as advocates-on-record in the Supreme Court.

"We appeared for a very important politician. He was very happy with me as to how the case was handled by a junior like me. I was staying in a small flat in Som Vihar and the politician appeared at my door. The politician presented a nice saree to my mother," the Chief Justice narrated the incident to young lawyers.

"When I went next morning to my office the senior told me that this was the fees - the saree. I was so disappointed how a junior cannot be appreciated and later on I came to know that this was really the fees," he added.

The Chief Justice then narrated another case where the possibility of getting more cases was dangled but not the money.

"When I came to this court as a lawyer for the first time. I was being assisted by the Advocate On Record Mr Ganpule. The client made several trips to Delhi to instruct me and Mr Ganpule would file. The client would tell me I will give you many more cases. Mr Ganpule told me that when a client says this it means there is no fees to be paid in this particular case," he added further.

The Law changing, said the Chief Justice, exhorting the young lawyers to learn.