Chief Justice To Meet Top UP Officials Ahead Of Ayodhya Verdict: Sources

The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute case is expected next week

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will meet top officials of Uttar Pradesh to discuss law and order ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, sources said on Friday. The Chief Justice will meet the UP Chief Secretary and police chief in his chambers around noon, according to sources, to discuss the arrangements ahead of the landmark verdict with huge implications on the country and its politics.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya any time next week, before November 17 when Justice Gogoi demits office. Justice SA Bobde, who will take over as the next Chief Justice, had called the Ayodhya case "one of the most important in the world".

The 63-year-old Chief Justice-designate is part of the five-judge bench that heard the 133-year-old title suit for over 40 days.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a three-hour review meeting with top police and administration officials in Lucknow last night.

Ayodhya verdict: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for two helicopters to be on standby to tackle any possible emergency.

The Chief Minister has asked for two helicopters to be on standby, one in Lucknow and one in Ayodhya, to tackle any possible emergency.

All senior district officials across Uttar Pradesh have been asked to visit villages and smaller towns in their district and even camp at night at vulnerable spots and hold meetings to maintain peace at all costs.

The dispute over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which both Hindus and Muslims claim, has been among the topics that has dominated political discourse since the 1980s.

In 1992, right-wing activists razed the 16th century Babri mosque that they believed was built on the ruins of an ancient temple that marked the birthplace of the Lord Ram. In the riots that followed, more than 3000 people were killed across the country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.