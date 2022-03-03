'Can We Ask Putin To Stop War?': Chief Justice On Plea To Rescue Indians

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, while hearing a petition on rescuing Indian students stranded in Ukraine, referred to a social media post that questioned him on what actions he had taken to bring back Indians from the war-torn country, and wondered if he could ask the Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

"On social media, I saw some video saying what is CJI doing! Can I give directions to President of Russia to stop the war," the Chief Justice remarked.

The Chief Justice made the remark while hearing a plea to rescue more than 200 Indian students reportedly stranded on Ukrainian borders.

"We have all sympathies with the students. The Government of India is doing it's work. We will still ask the Attorney General what can be done," he said.

Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are still stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.