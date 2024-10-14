Chief Justice Worked For Months On New Insignia Of Supreme Court: Sources

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud attended the groundbreaking ceremony today. (FILE)

Supreme Court now has a new insignia and its complex will also be expanded soon for which a groundbreaking ceremony was held today. The insignia features the Constitution of India, the building of the Supreme Court above it and the Ashok Chakra at the top.

According to sources, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud worked on the design of the insignia for several months.

After months of effort and hard work, it was decided that it will have the Constitution, then the building of the Supreme Court which gets its power from the Constitution and the Ashok Chakra will be at the top as it is the motto of our country.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice BV Nagarathna were among several current and retired members of the Supreme Court who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal, Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association president Vipin Nayyar and Secretary General Nikhil Jain also participated.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the new building is "a symbol of the development as well as strength" of the Supreme Court. He said while the original structure will remain intact, the subsequent additions to the complex will make way for the new state-of-the-art facilities and will consist of a five-storeyed building.

It will have an additional 29 courtrooms, new judges chambers and dedicated spaces for lawyers and their own registry staff.

Apart from being an excellent example of architecture and fine arts, the building will be completely eco-friendly. The building will be equipped with five-star facilities including automatic gates, lifts and all measures to evacuate the building in the blink of an eye in case of any crisis.

Elaborating on the expansion, the Chief Justice said the new structure, spread over 86,500 square metres of built-up area, will be constructed in two phases and the first phase, being initiated today (October 14), will be completed within 29 months.