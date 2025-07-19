Chief Justice BR Gavai Joins Delhi Government's Plantation Drive

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Saturday said forests do not belong to us alone but to future generations and stressed the need to strike a balance between development and environmental preservation.

#WATCH | Delhi Forest & Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "Today, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, and other Supreme Court judges joined the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign... They gave a message that to make Delhi pollution-free, we all have to… pic.twitter.com/eGntYhGTmf — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2025

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was speaking at a mega plantation drive organised by the Delhi Government under Van Mahotsav 2025 at the PBG Ground in Delhi Ridge.

Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai plants a sapling in the memory of his mother during the Van Mahotsav event. Photo Credit: ANI

"Everyone starts getting worried as soon as October arrives," the chief justice said, alluding to Delhi's annual battle with pollution.

"While development is important, we must understand the cost at which it comes. Forests, which are a part of humanity's lineage, do not belong to us alone, "they belong to future generations too. They play a vital role in reducing Delhi's pollution," he added.

Chief Justice of India waters a sapling during the Van Mahotsav event. Photo Credit: ANI

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, accompanied by 20 judges of the Supreme Court, participated in the drive alongside Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The event was also part of the nationwide 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Justice of India in a group picture with Supreme Court Judges. Photo Credit: ANI

The chief justice highlighted the Supreme Court's consistent emphasis on sustainable development and its landmark advisories on pollution control, urging all stakeholders to recognise their shared responsibility in addressing the capital's environmental crisis.

Sirsa thanked Gavai and the judges for their participation, saying their presence sent a powerful message about the importance of collective action. "As the CJI rightly said, collective responsibility is key to protecting Delhi's environment," the environment minister said.

"Their participation under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign reinforces our commitment to restoring Delhi's green cover and reclaiming clean air," he said.

Officials said thousands of saplings were planted during the drive, which aims to mitigate urban heat, improve air quality, and enhance Delhi's biodiversity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)