'No Question I Haven't Answered': Chidambaram Rejects CBI Claim In Court

P Chidambaram said there was no need for custodial interrogation by the CBI.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram today rejected the prosecution's claim that he was not cooperating with investigation agencies in an alleged money laundering case related to INX Media in 2007. "Please look at the questions and answers, there are no questions that I have not answered -- please read the transcript. They asked me if I have a bank account abroad, and I said no. They asked me if my son has an account abroad, and I said yes," he said in a CBI Special Court today, hours after he was arrested from his residence in Delhi's Jorbagh amid high drama on Wednesday night.

Mr Chidambaram was brought to court after being questioned for three hours at the CBI headquarters this morning. He also told the presiding judge that there was no need for custodial interrogation by the CBI because there have been no new developments in the case, and he was neither tampering with the evidence nor liable to become a flight risk.

Mr Chidambaram's request for permission to speak in court was initially opposed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The court, however, allowed it.

The CBI has sought five-day custody of the former Union Minister on the grounds that he has been evasive of their questions related to the INX Media case, where Mr Chidambaram's son -- Karti -- has been accused of getting bribes in return for allowing a media group illegal access to foreign funds during the UPA rule in 2007. Mr Chidambaram, who was the Union Finance Minister at the time, has been accused of facilitating the move.

Mr Chidambaram's counsel, however, say that it's wrong to say that Chidambaram is not cooperating just because he's not answering questions the way investigation agencies want him to.

Sources have confirmed to NDTV that Indrani Mukerjea, then then INX Media head who is now in jail on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, told the Enforcement Directorate that Mr Chidambaram had instructed them to help Karti in his business ventures in exchange for letting the foreign investments through. She also told the agency that the names of two firms -- 'Chess Management' and 'Advantage Strategic' -- were discussed as possible conduits for alleged payments made to his son, they added.

Mr Chidambaram, however, has questioned the logic behind depending solely on the statement of a murder accused who may have turned approver simply to get much-needed relief in her own case. "This case is completely based on a case diary and a statement of another accused," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.