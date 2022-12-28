Chhattisgarh University Professor Charged For Molesting Student

As per the student's complaint, the incident took place on the campus. (Representational)

An associate professor of a government university in Raipur in Chhattisgarh has been booked for allegedly molesting a student, a police official said on Friday.

The accused is attached to the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication and, as per the complaint, the molestation incident took place on the campus, the Mahila Thana official said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and a probe was underway, the official added.

