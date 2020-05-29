'Chhattisgarh Lost Its Patriarch': Politicians Condole Ajit Jogi's Death

Ajit Jogi had served two terms as Rajya Sabha MP from 1986 to 1998

Ajit Jogi, the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, died today at the age of 74 after being in the hospital for nearly three weeks. Over the past week, Mr Jogi had suffered two cardiac arrests.

Tributes started pouring in as soon as the former chief minister's son Amit Jogi announced the news of his passing on Twitter and wrote: "20-year-old Chhattisgarh has lost a patriarch. Not just me, but Chhattisgarh and its citizens have lost a father."

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Twitter, said Mr Jogi's death is a "huge political loss" for the state. "He will forever remain alive in all our hearts," Mr Baghel said.

The chief minister also declared three days of state mourning during which the national flag will fly at half-staff. "No official ceremonies will be held in the 3-day period. Mr Jogi's funeral will be done with full state honours," Mr Baghel wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Ajit Jogi - the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh saying Mr Jogi "strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities."

PM Modi wrote on Twitter: "Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Chattisgarh first chief minister Ajit Jogi and said Mr Jogi was "a man of many parts" and an "able administrator". He wrote: "Sad to hear of the passing of first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi. A man of many parts, Shri Jogi was an able administrator known for promoting development of the State and its people. My condolences to his family, friends and followers."

Deeply anguished by the death of the former chief minister, Rajnath Singh said Ajit Jogi was "blessed with a warm and dynamic personality". "His contribution to public life was noteworthy. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!" Wrote Rajnath Singh.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote on Twitter: Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader & former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family."

Condoling the death of the 74-year-old leader, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former CM of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members in this hour of grief...may God give them strength to bear the loss. May his soul rest in peace."

He had a long association with the Nehru-Gandhi family and was convinced by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to quit the civil services and join the Congress. In 1986, Mr Jogi entered the Rajya Sabha and remained for two terms till 1998. In 1998, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Raigarh and won.

In 2004, while campaigning as a Congress candidate, Mr Jogi was injured in a car accident which left him partially paralysed. He won the seat by nearly 1.2 lakh votes. It was the only seat the Congress won that year sealing Ajit Jogi's status as the tallest Congress leader in the state.