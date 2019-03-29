Chhattisgarh Hospital Run By Raman Singh's Son-In-Law Raided, Hunt On

Raman Singh said the "truth will come out" once the case reaches the courts.

Chhattisgarh police on Thursday raided a hospital run by Dr Puneet Gupta, the son-in-law of former Chief Minister Raman Singh, in a case of alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as the superintendent of a state-run hospital. A search is on for Dr Gupta, who is missing.

Documents related to the case were recovered during the raid at the GBG Kidney Care Hospital in Rajendra Nagar area here, said Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh. "A notice was issued to Dr Gupta, asking him to appear before police, but he did not appear. We will serve him another notice on Friday," news agency PTI quoted Mr Sheikh as saying.

On March 15, a case was registered against Dr Gupta over alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore when he was superintendent of DKS Post Graduate Institute and Research Centre, Raipur. Dr Kamal Kishore Sahare, the current superintendent of DK Hospital, has lodged a complaint in this regard.

The former Chief Minister termed the case as "politically motivated", and claimed that it will not survive a legal examination. "They (the Congress government) are forming special investigation teams and creating cases, but once the case reaches the courts, the truth will come out," he told mediapersons.

According to news agency IANS, Dr Gupta resigned from government service in 2012 but was reinstated by the Raman Singh government in 2014 after glossing over the two-year absence. While the state chapter of the Indian Medical Council suggested action against him, the Congress has demanded that his passport be impounded.

The doctor, the news agency claims, is also facing charges in the Antagarh tapes case involving an alleged attempt by former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, his son Amit Jogi and former State Minister Rajesh Munat in bribing Congress candidate Manturam Pawar to lose a by-election against the BJP's Bhojraj Nag in 2014. Accordingly, Mr Pawar withdrew from the contest at the last minute.

(With inputs from Agencies)

