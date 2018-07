Chhattisgarh Home Minister's Nephew Accused Of Rape

Ramsewak Paikra (seen here) is Chhattisgarh's home minister

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra's nephew in Surajpur district in 2014, police said today.

The woman, who claimed to be the mother of Shamodh Paikra's child, now two-and-a-half years old, said in her complaint that he has gone back on his promise to marry her after she became pregnant, a police official said.

"Based on her complaint, police have registered an FIR against Shamodh Paikra, 24, under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC at Chendra police station on July 6," Surajpur Superintendent of Police Girijashankar Jaiswal said.

He said the accused was yet to be arrested and a probe is underway.

The woman claimed she was a minor at the time of the incident, the officer said quoting from the complaint.

He said the woman's claim of being a minor is also under investigation.

"Relevant sections will be added (against the accused) if needed," the police official added.

Shamodh Paikra is the son of Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra's elder brother.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, who hails from Bhatgaon area of Surajpur district, she was staying in Chendra, the native village of the accused, in 2014 and was pursuing her school education, another police official said.

Shamodh Paikra had befriended her and allegedly sexually exploited her several times promising to marry her, he said.

The official said Shamodh Paikra allegedly went back on his promise to marry after the complainant became pregnant.

"However, the victim decided to deliver the baby who according to her is now two and a half years old," he said.

The woman stated that she had subsequently approached the police but no action was taken in this connection, he said.

The official said investigations are underway to ascertain the woman's claims.

Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra did not respond to calls and message for his comments on the issue.