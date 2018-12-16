Bhupesh Baghel Is New Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: Updates

The Chhattisgarh chief minister is to be announced after a Congress legislative party meet in Raipur.

The win for congress on December 11 meant that party chief Rahul Gandhi had to pick three chief ministers. With two states - Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan done, the decision to name the top pick of Chhattisgarh is to be made today after a legislative party meet in Raipur at noon. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted an image of him posing with all the four contenders -- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charan Das Mahant. Congress put an end to a 15-year BJP rule in Chhattisgarh by winning 68 of the 90 seats in the assembly elections.

Here are the updates for Chhattisgarh Chief Minister announcement: