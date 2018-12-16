Bhupesh Baghel Is New Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: Updates

New Delhi:
The win for congress on December 11 meant that party chief Rahul Gandhi had to pick three chief ministers. With two states - Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan done, the decision to name the top pick of Chhattisgarh is to be made today after a legislative party meet in Raipur at noon. Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted an image of him posing with all the four contenders -- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charan Das Mahant. Congress put an end to a 15-year BJP rule in Chhattisgarh by winning 68 of the 90 seats in the assembly elections.
Here are the updates for Chhattisgarh Chief Minister announcement:
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Likely To Be Announced Today, 4 Contenders In The Race
A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met all the four contenders for the chief ministerial post of Chhattisgarh, the party is expected to announce the name of man for the top job today.
Chhattisgarh: Visuals from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/LdQTLog6nt- ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018
Yesterday, the party held a series of meetings and the four contenders for the post -- T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. The meeting ended with Mr Gandhi's photo post with the four leaders.
December 11 results of the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh put an end to a 15-year rule by BJP in the state. The Congress emerged victorious winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats. 5 days and a series of meeting later, the announcement for the Chief Minister in the state is to be made today.
