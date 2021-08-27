'No Rotation Formula,' Says Bhupesh Baghel Amid Chhattisgarh Power Tussle

Bhupesh Baghel dismissed the "rotation formula" (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, after a three-hour meeting today with Rahul Gandhi amid a power tussle with his minister TS Singh Deo, said there was no "rotation formula" as suggested by his rival.

Mr Baghel also said he enjoyed the support of all 70 Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh and had invited Rahul Gandhi to come and see the situation in the state for himself.

"I have told Rahul Gandhi my dil ki baat (heart's desire), whatever I had to say. Now he is coming next week to Chhattisgarh," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Mr Baghel's job has been threatened by TS Singh Deo, who has laid claim to the Chief Minister's post based on a rotational arrangement that he claims was promised to him in 2018 when the Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh.

But Mr Baghel dismissed any such formula. "There was no formula of rotation," he asserted.