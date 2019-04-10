Bhupesh Baghel Pays Tribute To BJP Lawmaker, 4 Others Killed In Maoist Attack

Bhupesh Baghel had condemned the attack but denied any security failure.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhima Mandavi, his driver and three personal security officers, who lost their lives in Naxal attack on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of Mr Mandavi were brought to the BJP's office in Dantewada.

On Tuesday, Naxals attacked the convoy in which Mr Mandavi was travelling and killed all five including his driver and three PSOs.

Mr Baghel had condemned the attack but denied any security failure.

"Had Bheema Mandavi listened to the police, he would be alive now. But he did not heed their advice sent the DRG force back. He went out without giving prior information," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.