Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murdered By Maoists 3 Days Before Election

Police said Ratan Dubey was campaigning for the elections when he was killed.

Raipur:

Three days before the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, Maoists have killed a BJP leader who was campaigning for the elections, police said. Ratan Dubey was the vice-president of the BJP's Narayanpur district unit.

The incident took place on Saturday in Kaushalnar area of the district. Mr Dubey represented the area in the zilla panchayat. 

A senior police official said a team has reached the spot to investigate the murder. 

Assembly elections will be held in the state in two phases, on November 7 and 17. Narayanpur is among the 20 Assembly seats on which polls will be held on November 7.

