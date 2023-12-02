Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Date, Top Candidates, Key Constituencies

Chhattisgarh election results 2023 will be out on Sunday. (File)

All eyes are on Chhattisgarh election results as most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress. The grand old party hopes to retain power under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's leadership while the BJP aims to return to power riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 were held in two phases and the results will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The counting of votes for all 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh will be held alongside Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Key Candidates

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is trying his luck for a third consecutive term from his home turf Patan while his predecessor, BJP's Raman Singh is a candidate from Rajnandgaon. Senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo is contesting from Ambikapur. Other prominent names include BJP's Vijay Baghel and state Congress chief Deepak Baij.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Contesting Parties

The four main contenders in the Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 are the BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Other regional outfits like Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Left parties are also in the contest.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are a total of 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Election Dates

The elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly were held in two phases - on November 7 and 17. The results are scheduled to be out on Sunday, December 3.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Voter Turnout

The first phase covered 20 constituencies, with 223 candidates in the contest, while the second phase involved 70 constituencies and 958 candidates.

A total of 1,181 candidates contested in these elections. The voter turnout for both phases combined was 76.31 percent, slightly lower than the 2018 polls. In the first phase, 78 percent of voter turnout was recorded and in the second phase, it was 75.88 percent.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Previous Election Results

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Congress, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, secured a clear majority by winning 68 out of 90 seats, while the BJP secured only 15 seats.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Significance for BJP

For the BJP, the assembly elections hold immense significance as the party aims to make a comeback in Chhattisgarh. Having consistently performed well in the initial years after the formation of the state in 2000, the BJP faces the challenge of reclaiming lost ground against a resurgent Congress.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Main Issues

Corruption allegations, particularly in state job recruitment, have taken centre stage in the elections. The BJP had accused the Baghel government of favouritism, targeting both Congress associates and businessmen. The Mahadev betting app scandal, with alleged links to the ruling party, was also a major poll issue.