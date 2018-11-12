In Chhattisgarh Phase 1, Congress Has Most Candidates With Criminal Cases

Four Congress candidates have serious criminal cases against them (File)

Congress candidates fighting the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls have declared highest number of criminal cases, according to data analysed by research body ADR or Association of Democratic Reforms. Of the 18 candidates put up by the Congress party for today's elections seven of them or 39 per cent have declared criminal cases against them.

Of the seven Congress candidates who have declared criminal cases, four of them have criminal cases of serious nature against them including cases related to bribery, causing death by negligence and criminal intimidation, among others, the report by ADR showed.

Congress' main rival BJP has no candidates with declared criminal cases in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections.

Party Total number of candidates analyzed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases Cong 18 7 JCC 10 3 GGP 7 1 SP 2 1 IND 64 3 Others 86 0 Total 187 15

Among other major parties, Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh has three candidates who have declared criminal cases against them. The party has put up candidates in 10 seats.

Out of 187 candidates fighting in the first phase of the polls, 15 candidates or 8 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The data analysed by ADR shows Jagdalpur constituency have most number of candidates with declared criminal cases.

Chhattisgarh has a total of 90 assembly seats and in the first phase polling will be held for 18 seats today. Of the seats going polls, 12 are in Bastar and six in Rajnandgaon district.

Elections for the remaining 72 seats will will be held on November 20. Votes will be counted on December 11.