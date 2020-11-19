Chhath Puja 2020 Kicks Off Amid Covid, Devotees Share Pictures

The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

The Chhath Puja celebrations have begun in different parts of the country, bound by restrictions imposed by state authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees gather near water bodies and offer prayer to the Sun God during sunset for happiness and prosperity.

The four-day-long festival is celebrated in many parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

This year, people began celebrations with the same fervour, despite several states putting curbs on the festival in view of the rising COVID-19 infection.

Wishing everyone on this auspicious occasion, a Twitter user said, "Chhath pooja is not only a festival, but an emotion for us."

Wishing my all the loved ones a very happy chhath Puja. #StaySafeStayHealthy#ChhathPuja2020pic.twitter.com/vI9bL1ZtPk — Dheeraj Shrivastava (@DheerajKumarShr) November 19, 2020

Several devotees shared pictures of delicacies cooked during this festival. "Chhath Day 2, time for evening Kharna," a devotee wrote.

Another devotee said, the "four-day festival which is lowkey on rituals and heavy on fasting," sharing pictures of the festivities.

Chhath Day 2, time for evening Kharna. pic.twitter.com/BVWkIZaUkc — #SaveMollem #SaveWesternGhats (@UntamedBachelor) November 19, 2020

Day 2 of Chhath Puja - Kharna



Chhath Puja: A four day festival which is lowkey on rituals and heavy on fasting (50/72 hours of fasting during 2nd to 4th day)



Maa has fever and is very weak but things are going almost as usual.#ChhathPuja2020 (1/n) pic.twitter.com/K0FdUplRES — Avnish K. Singh । अवनीश‌ कु. सिंह (@AvnishKSingh2) November 19, 2020

A few devotees took to twitter to share pictures of places of worship decked up for the celebrations.

Assi Ghat, Varanasi this evening on occasion of Chhath Puja pic.twitter.com/Dw9rSbcqbr — Saurabh Singh, Innervoice Foundation (@saurabhsngh) November 19, 2020

Pokhar is getting ready for Chhath Puja. pic.twitter.com/5IRqCV60Jc — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 19, 2020

Several others wished everyone prosperity, good health and peace on the auspicious festival.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of good life, fortune, and glory for you, setting a new and energetic phase for a highly successful life. Happy Chhath Puja! pic.twitter.com/iax39bCQN8 — Anmol Kumar (@silentworker101) November 19, 2020

Chhath Puja, here's wishing you and your family good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. May you be showered with good health and wealth on the auspicious festival of Chhath. Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance. — Gobind Kumar Chaidhary (@GobindChaidhary) November 19, 2020

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha sought Chhath Maiya's blessings for the success of the coronavirus vaccine. "Finally, some very relieving & positive news comes in from several companies manufacturing the vaccine for Covid-19. They have all entered the 3rd phase of human testing. Hopefully, with the blessings of Chhath Maiya all should go well, with successful results & should be," Mr Sinha tweeted.

Finally, some very relieving & positive news comes in from several companies manufacturing the vaccine for Covid-19. They have all entered the 3rd phase of human testing. Hopefully, with the blessings of Chhath Maiya all should go well, with successful results & should be — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 19, 2020

Chhath Puja will conclude on Saturday morning after paying oblation to the rising Sun.