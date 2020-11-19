Chhath Puja 2020 Kicks Off Amid Covid, Devotees Share Pictures

Chhath Puja 2020: The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali

The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

New Delhi:

The Chhath Puja celebrations have begun in different parts of the country, bound by restrictions imposed by state authorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali. Devotees gather near water bodies and offer prayer to the Sun God during sunset for happiness and prosperity.

The four-day-long festival is celebrated in many parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

This year, people began celebrations with the same fervour, despite several states putting curbs on the festival in view of the rising COVID-19 infection.

Wishing everyone on this auspicious occasion, a Twitter user said, "Chhath pooja is not only a festival, but an emotion for us."

Several devotees shared pictures of delicacies cooked during this festival. "Chhath Day 2, time for evening Kharna," a devotee wrote.

Another devotee said, the "four-day festival which is lowkey on rituals and heavy on fasting," sharing pictures of the festivities.

A few devotees took to twitter to share pictures of places of worship decked up for the celebrations.

Several others wished everyone prosperity, good health and peace on the auspicious festival. "May you be showered with good health and wealth on the auspicious festival of Chhath. Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhath Puja bring you happiness in abundance," a twitter user said.

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha sought Chhath Maiya's blessings for the success of the coronavirus vaccine. "Finally, some very relieving & positive news comes in from several companies manufacturing the vaccine for Covid-19. They have all entered the 3rd phase of human testing. Hopefully, with the blessings of Chhath Maiya all should go well, with successful results & should be," Mr Sinha tweeted.

Chhath Puja will conclude on Saturday morning after paying oblation to the rising Sun.

