Chennai Rajdhani Runs Over 2 Railway Workers In Madhya Pradesh

The two men were engaged in signal repair work on Friday night on tracks near the Kurwai station in Bina, about 150 kms from Bhopal, when the Rajdhani Express running from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to Chennai ran over them, West Central Railway's Bhopal division public relations officer IA Siddiqui said.
The deceased, identified as Sanjay Sharma (48) and Manohar (57), worked with the railway's signal maintenance wing, he said.
Comments
A case was registered in connection with the incident at the Ganjbasoda police station, he said, adding that further investigation was on.