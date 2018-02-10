Chennai Rajdhani Runs Over 2 Railway Workers In Madhya Pradesh The two men were engaged in signal repair work on Friday night on tracks near the Kurwai station in Bina, about 150 kms from Bhopal, when the Rajdhani Express running from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to Chennai ran over them, West Central Railway's Bhopal division public relations officer IA Siddiqui said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police are investigating the incident (Representational Image) Bhopal: Two railway workers died after being hit by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said today.



The two men were engaged in signal repair work on Friday night on tracks near the Kurwai station in Bina, about 150 kms from Bhopal, when the Rajdhani Express running from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to Chennai ran over them, West Central Railway's Bhopal division public relations officer IA Siddiqui said.



The deceased, identified as Sanjay Sharma (48) and Manohar (57), worked with the railway's signal maintenance wing, he said.



Police recovered the bodies early this morning and sent them for postmortem, assistant sub-inspector Kamlesh Pandey said.



A case was registered in connection with the incident at the Ganjbasoda police station, he said, adding that further investigation was on.



Two railway workers died after being hit by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said today.The two men were engaged in signal repair work on Friday night on tracks near the Kurwai station in Bina, about 150 kms from Bhopal, when the Rajdhani Express running from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to Chennai ran over them, West Central Railway's Bhopal division public relations officer IA Siddiqui said.The deceased, identified as Sanjay Sharma (48) and Manohar (57), worked with the railway's signal maintenance wing, he said. Police recovered the bodies early this morning and sent them for postmortem, assistant sub-inspector Kamlesh Pandey said.A case was registered in connection with the incident at the Ganjbasoda police station, he said, adding that further investigation was on.