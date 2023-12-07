PM Modi Okays Rs 561 Crore For Chennai Flood Management Project

This announcement arrives as Chennai grapples with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greenlighted the first urban flood mitigation project in Chennai, allocating Rs 561.29 crore for "Integrated Urban Flood Management" activities in the Chennai Basin project, Home Minister Amit Shah announced today.

This announcement arrives as Chennai grapples with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. Torrential rains have left the city submerged in water, highlighting the critical need for improved flood prevention measures.

"Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding," Mr Shah wrote on X.

"Guided by a pro-active approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project' under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs 500 crore," he added.

After completing an aerial survey and a high-level meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that the first installment of Rs 450 crore had been previously released to the state and the second installment was released today.

Days after Cyclone Michuang unleashed torrential rain on Chennai and its surrounding districts, the city continues to battle crippling waterlogging. The floodwaters, relentlessly clinging to the streets and suburbs, have paralysed daily life, leaving many stranded in their homes.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, bore the brunt of Cyclone Michuang, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.

The government has significantly stepped up relief activities in the Tamil Nadu capital. Efforts to pump out stagnant water are being undertaken across various locations throughout the city while the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard were engaged in dropping food and medical supplies from helicopters.