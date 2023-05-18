Chennai Factory Owner Arrested Over Methanol Tragedy That killed 21

Drinking methanol led to the death of 21 people so far in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a Chennai-based factory owner for allegedly selling methanol, consumption of which cost 21 people their lives. Altogether, 16 people -- including the factory owner, two persons who bought the methanol from him and those who helped transport it -- have been arrested and accused of murder.

State police chief Dr Sylendra Babu said the crackdown on illicit liquor in the state is driving people to drinking industrial methanol. "People are going for methanol only because illicit liquor has been checked," he said.

In a statement, the police chief said Ilayanambi, who owns Jaya Sakthi Private Ltd, had illegally sold 1,200 litres of methanol to two men. The methanol was lying unused after his factory shut down during the pandemic.

The two men, in turn, supplied around 8 litres of it to two persons.

It led to the death of 21 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. At least 30 others are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The police chief claimed the remaining 1,192 litres of methanol has been seized, which has averted a larger tragedy. Ilayanambi, he added, sold the "1,200 litres for Rs 60,000". Stock verification of methanol will be undertaken at all factories and manufacturing units using methanol, the police said.

The incident is seen as a failure of the law enforcement agencies, and the state government has suspended 10 police officers, including the Superintendent of Police Villupuram and two deputies.

The top cop of Chengalpattu has been transferred.

Assuring that steps are being taken to plug the availability of industrial methanol, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh relief for the families of those who died.

The Opposition AIADMK and the BJP have slammed the ruling DMK over the issue, calling it "incompetent".