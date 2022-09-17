Live Updates: 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To Arrive Today, PM Modi To Welcome Them

All the cheetahs will be personally welcomed by PM Modi today on his 72nd birthday.

At least eight cheetahs from Namibia will land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh today morning between 6 am and 6.30 am, according to the officials.

The speedy big cats will then be flown in a helicopter to their new home Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh where they will be released.



All the African cheetahs will be personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on his 72nd birthday.

On the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release three of the African cheetahs into the park's quarantine enclosures today morning, an official said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Cheetahs' arrival:

Sep 17, 2022 07:07 (IST) Cheetahs' Arrival Bumps Up Property Rates In This Madhya Pradesh Town

The real estate rates in and around Kuno-Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district are going north as eight cheetahs from Namibia are set to be relocated in the region.

Sep 17, 2022 06:50 (IST) Cheeetahs to arrive at Gwalior's Maharajpura airbase



The plane with cheetahs will arrive at Gwalior's Maharajpura airbase, operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). An hour later, they will be flown in an IAF Chinook heavy-lift helicopter to the Kuno National Park.