Live Updates: 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To Arrive Today, PM Modi To Welcome Them

At least eight cheetahs from Namibia will land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh today morning between 6 am and 6.30 am, according to the officials.
The speedy big cats will then be flown in a helicopter to their new home Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh where they will be released.
All the African cheetahs will be personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on his 72nd birthday.
On the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release three of the African cheetahs into the park's quarantine enclosures today morning, an official said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Cheetahs' arrival:
The real estate rates in and around Kuno-Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district are going north as eight cheetahs from Namibia are set to be relocated in the region.
The special cargo plane carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia will land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning instead of Jaipur in Rajasthan as planned earlier and the felines will be then taken to the Kuno National Park where they will be released, official sources said on Friday.
The plane will arrive at Gwalior's Maharajpura airbase, operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), around 5 am and by 6 am, the felines will be shifted to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in a helicopter, they said.