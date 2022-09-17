Live Updates: PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs At Madhya Pradesh National Park

Eight cheetahs from Namibia have been released landed into enclosures at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno national park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.
The big cats were flown in a helicopter to their new home Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh where they were released.
Radio collar has been installed in all the cheetahs and will be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there will be a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will keep monitoring location for 24 hours, officials said.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Cheetahs' arrival:
Eight cheetahs from Namibia have arrived in their new home, Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, where they were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India.
Watch LIVE: PM Modi releases #cheetahs flown in from Namibia in ambitious repopulation project https://t.co/3txsDGo2rO- NDTV (@ndtv) September 17, 2022
PM @narendramodi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programmes will be held. In a historic occasion, Cheetahs will be released at the Kuno National Park. PM Modi will also attend a programme of Self Help Groups in Sheopur. https://t.co/1RUQjlCQROpic.twitter.com/ocnMHyEumz- PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022
"An animal which is foreign can be dangerous to Indian wildlife": Conservation biologist Neha Sinha on #Cheetahs flown to India from Namibia pic.twitter.com/3FxmVGJk1C- NDTV (@ndtv) September 17, 2022
#IndiaWelcomesCheetahhttps://t.co/fuynSsRVkC- Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 17, 2022
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers carry the 8 Cheetahs - who were brought from Namibia this morning - to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station. pic.twitter.com/0V4evVjxjk- ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
Live Updates: Cheetahs Return To India After 70 Years https://t.co/z5fjRbWeAL- NDTV (@ndtv) September 17, 2022
NDTV's Anurag Dwary reports pic.twitter.com/02EwuHYWgW
#WATCH | The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/xFmWod7uG5- ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
The last three #cheetah hunted by Maharaja of Korea in modern Chattisgarh in 1947. #India declared Cheetah extinct from wild in 1952. Journal of the Bombay Natural History Society V.47 (1947-48). pic.twitter.com/1sqX6YrDdL- Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022
The real estate rates in and around Kuno-Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district are going north as eight cheetahs from Namibia are set to be relocated in the region.
The special cargo plane carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia will land at the Gwalior airport in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning instead of Jaipur in Rajasthan as planned earlier and the felines will be then taken to the Kuno National Park where they will be released, official sources said on Friday.
The plane will arrive at Gwalior's Maharajpura airbase, operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), around 5 am and by 6 am, the felines will be shifted to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in a helicopter, they said.