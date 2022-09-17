Live Updates: PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs At Madhya Pradesh National Park

All the cheetahs will be personally welcomed by PM Modi today on his 72nd birthday.

Eight cheetahs from Namibia have been released landed into enclosures at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno national park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

The big cats were flown in a helicopter to their new home Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh where they were released.

Radio collar has been installed in all the cheetahs and will be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there will be a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will keep monitoring location for 24 hours, officials said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Cheetahs' arrival:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 17, 2022 13:37 (IST) Cheetah Release A "Tamasha" By PM To Avoid National Issues: Congress



The Congress on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's releasing of Cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh national park a "tamasha," orchestrated by him as another diversion from pressing national issues and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Congress general secretary and in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the prime minister "hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance" and the Cheetah project was the latest example of that. (Read full story here

Sep 17, 2022 12:10 (IST) Watch: Moment When Cheetahs Were Released Into Their New Home

Eight cheetahs from Namibia have arrived in their new home, Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, where they were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India. Eight cheetahs from Namibia have arrived in their new home, Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, where they were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India.

Sep 17, 2022 11:57 (IST) This is a historic moment. Cheetahs will make us more environmentally conscious": PM Modi

Sep 17, 2022 11:44 (IST) PM Modi released two cheetahs from enclosure number one and after that about 70 meters away, from the second enclosure released another cheetah.

Sep 17, 2022 11:37 (IST) Radio collar has been installed in all the cheetahs released into Kuno national park



Radio collar has been installed in all the cheetahs and will be monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there will be a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah who will keep monitoring location for 24 hours, officials said.

Sep 17, 2022 11:33 (IST) Watch LIVE: PM Modi releases #cheetahs flown in from Namibia in ambitious repopulation project https://t.co/3txsDGo2rO - NDTV (@ndtv) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 11:33 (IST) PM Modi releases cheetahs flown in from Namibia





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the cheetahs into the enclosure at Kuno national park. The wild cats will remain at the enclosure, which is 10 kms wide, for a month.



Sep 17, 2022 11:19 (IST)



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received PM Modi at the Gwalior airport.

Sep 17, 2022 11:11 (IST) PM @narendramodi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programmes will be held. In a historic occasion, Cheetahs will be released at the Kuno National Park. PM Modi will also attend a programme of Self Help Groups in Sheopur. https://t.co/1RUQjlCQROpic.twitter.com/ocnMHyEumz - PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 10:56 (IST) PM Modi lands at Gwalior airport, to release cheetahs shortly



PM Modi has landed at Gwalior airport. PM Modi, who is celebrating his birthday today, will release the wild cats in quarantine enclosures of the park.

Sep 17, 2022 10:47 (IST) "An animal which is foreign can be dangerous to Indian wildlife": Conservation biologist Neha Sinha on #Cheetahs flown to India from Namibia pic.twitter.com/3FxmVGJk1C - NDTV (@ndtv) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 10:32 (IST)

"The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats," the minister tweeted, sharing pictures from the airbase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday today, will release the wild cats. #IndiaWelcomesCheetahhttps://t.co/fuynSsRVkC - Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 09:51 (IST) PM Modi leaves for Kuno national park



Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Kuno national park, where he will release the eight cheetahs from Namibia as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India.

Sep 17, 2022 09:36 (IST) Watch: Air Force choppers carry cheetahs to Kuno National Park



Air Force choppers carry the 8 cheetahs to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station. #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers carry the 8 Cheetahs - who were brought from Namibia this morning - to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station. pic.twitter.com/0V4evVjxjk - ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 09:31 (IST) Live Updates: Cheetahs Return To India After 70 Years https://t.co/z5fjRbWeAL



NDTV's Anurag Dwary reports pic.twitter.com/02EwuHYWgW - NDTV (@ndtv) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 09:16 (IST) Cheetahs will rapidly boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan



"No greater gift for Madhya Pradesh than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park. They had gone extinct and it's a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in the state," said chief minister Shivraj Chouhan

Sep 17, 2022 08:40 (IST) #WATCH | The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/xFmWod7uG5 - ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 08:17 (IST) 8 cheetahs arrive in India after 70 years, to be flown to new home soon



Eight cheetahs from Namibia landed in Gwalior this morning, as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country. The plane landed at the Gwalior airbase shortly before 8 am, an official said. A modified Boeing aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey.

Sep 17, 2022 08:11 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia today, in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. The Kuno park was selected as a home because of its abundant prey and grasslands.

Sep 17, 2022 07:42 (IST) The last three #cheetah hunted by Maharaja of Korea in modern Chattisgarh in 1947. #India declared Cheetah extinct from wild in 1952. Journal of the Bombay Natural History Society V.47 (1947-48). pic.twitter.com/1sqX6YrDdL - Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022

Sep 17, 2022 07:07 (IST) Cheetahs' Arrival Bumps Up Property Rates In This Madhya Pradesh Town

The real estate rates in and around Kuno-Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district are going north as eight cheetahs from Namibia are set to be relocated in the region. The real estate rates in and around Kuno-Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district are going north as eight cheetahs from Namibia are set to be relocated in the region.

Sep 17, 2022 06:50 (IST) Cheeetahs to arrive at Gwalior's Maharajpura airbase



The plane with cheetahs will arrive at Gwalior's Maharajpura airbase, operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). An hour later, they will be flown in an IAF Chinook heavy-lift helicopter to the Kuno National Park.