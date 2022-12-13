'Check-In Counters At Certain Airports Unmanned...': Centre Raps Airlines

It also asked airlines to place real-time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting times.

Amid continuing chaos at the Delhi airport with long queues and delays in check-in, the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote to all air carriers with instructions to help clear the congestion at airports, which has left flyers fuming.

The airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers, it said, advising them to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance "to ensure de-congestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports".

It also asked airlines to place real-time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting times at airports' entry gates.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered various decongestion measures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who visited the Delhi airport for a check on Monday after a deluge of complaints on social media, has said the pressure on the airport system should reduce in the next 10 to 15 days.

Mr Scindia said he has instructed the authorities to regulate the movement of passengers afresh at the gate where there is more crowd, and to deploy "special officers" at every gate.

"Security checks are another issue. Today, we have given instructions to increase the security from 13 lines to 16 lines. By the end of this month, we will try to start three new lines. We have taken this decision together, with all the stakeholders," he said, while speaking to the media at the entrance of the airport.

Delhi airport and the Civil Aviation Ministry have also come up with a four-point plan to decongest the airport amid complaints of overcrowding and long queues during check-in. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met officials earlier this week.

X-ray screening systems will be enhanced, he reserve lounge will be demolished and one Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) machine and two standard X-ray machines will be installed, two entry points - Gate 1A and Gate 8B - will be converted for passenger use, and to de-bunch flights, airlines will work progressively reduce peak hour departures.

Low-budget carrier IndiGo today advised passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for a smooth security check. The airline said the Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls, and check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual.