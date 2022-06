Man Faces Police Case After Wife Claims He Is Impotent

The woman was attacked by her in-laws when she complained to them

An FIR of fraud has been registered against seven people for being involved in the marriage of a woman to an impotent man, police on Sunday said.

The husband of the woman also has charged in the matter, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI that the woman, a resident of a village under Puwayan Police Station limits, was married by her family members to a man from Shahjahanpur.

The woman's family gave the husband Rs 10 lakh in cash and other household items as marriage gift, police said. They said that when the woman began cohabiting with her husband at his house, she came to know that he is impotent.

According to police, when she told about this to her in-laws, they attacked her and even threatened to kill her.

Police have charged seven people, including the husband, under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, Bajpai said.

An investigation has been started in the matter, he said.

