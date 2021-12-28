Chattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel Attacks Poll Body Over Elections In 5 States Amid Omicron

Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the credibility of the EC is on the line (File)

Amid the Election Commission's meeting with the Union Health Secretary to assess the Covid situation in five poll-bound states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today questioned the EC's credibility and asked whether the BJP is trying to postpone the upcoming UP elections.

Bhupesh Baghel said all eyes are now on the EC's decision, adding, the poll body did not stop Bengal elections - held between March 27 and April 29 this year - despite the second Covid wave.

The EC had held a meeting on Monday to assess the situation amid renewed fears over Omicron in poll-bound UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, and had asked Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to speed up the administration of the second dose of the vaccine in these states.

Asked about the speculation over the postponement of polls in these states due to a surge in Covid cases, Bhupesh Baghel said, "The Election Commission has convened a meeting of health secretaries of the states. I cannot tell you about the conclusions of the meeting as I was not there. (However), at a time when people were dying due to COVID-19, elections took place in West Bengal."

"Even the demand to hold the West Bengal poll in a single phase was not considered (by the EC). Now, when there are a few cases of Omicron, they are afraid. Is the BJP conspiring to postpone the polls? Are they afraid of UP polls? There are various speculations. All eyes are now on the EC's decision," Mr Baghel added.

The Chief Minister went on to allege that the credibility of the EC is now under question.

"It is an independent institution, but when it attends a meeting called by the Prime Minister's Office, it raises questions on its freedom. Then what will be told by the PMO will happen," he claimed.