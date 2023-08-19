Chandrayaan Mission Live Updates: Vikram Lander Nears Moon After Deboosting

New Delhi:
Chandrayaan-3's lander module is set to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday. The lander yesterday moved closer to the Moon's surface and captures a series of pictures. The images, captured after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft, showed the craters on the Moon's surface that were marked on the photographs released by ISRO as 'Fabry', 'Giordano Bruno' and 'Harkhebi J'.
The lander, called Vikram, has entered automation mode and will decide on its own how to go about its functions based on data, former ISRO chief K Sivan told NDTV.
A successful landing on Moon will make India the historic fourth country to have achieved this feat.

"Can't Have Frugal Engineering Alone, Need Bigger Rockets": Ex-ISRO Chief
India's Mars mission may have cost less than some Hollywood films, but the era of jugaad and frugal engineering in the country will need to make way for more money and bigger rockets in the future, former ISRO chief K Sivan has said.
