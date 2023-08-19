Chandrayaan Mission Live Updates: Vikram Lander Nears Moon After Deboosting

Chandrayaan-3's lander module is set to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday. The lander yesterday moved closer to the Moon's surface and captures a series of pictures. The images, captured after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft, showed the craters on the Moon's surface that were marked on the photographs released by ISRO as 'Fabry', 'Giordano Bruno' and 'Harkhebi J'.

The lander, called Vikram, has entered automation mode and will decide on its own how to go about its functions based on data, former ISRO chief K Sivan told NDTV.

A successful landing on Moon will make India the historic fourth country to have achieved this feat.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Chandrayaan Mission:

