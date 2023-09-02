'100 Not Out': Chandrayaan-3 Rover's Unique Feat On The Moon

As the Aditya-L1 spacecraft began its voyage to study the sun, Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan notched another landmark on the moon. Indian Space Research Organisation announced that the rover has traversed over 100 metres and is still going strong.

"Pragyan 100*... Meanwhile, over the Moon, Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing," ISRO said in a tweet.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Pragyan 100*



Meanwhile, over the Moon, Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing. pic.twitter.com/J1jR3rP6CZ — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

ISRO chief S Somanath also said that the process of putting the rover and lander into "sleep" will start withing a day or two.

Pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has privatised space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade.

As space turns into a global business, the country is also banking on the success of ISRO to showcase its prowess in the sector.