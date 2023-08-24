'Congratulations NASA': Politicians' Gaffes On Chandrayaan Success

OP Rajbhar is a politician from Uttar Pradesh.

Among the many congratulatory messages for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the success of the Chandryaan-3 Moon mission, there are a few that have left listeners confounded and confused. Messages from Shakti Singh Yadav, an ex-Bihar MLA and the Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson; OP Rajbhar, a MLA from Uttar Pradesh; and Ashok Chandna, the Rajasthan sports minister, have raised eyebrows and caused mirth online.

"For Chandrayaan-3's smooth and successful landing on the Moon, congratulations to NASA scientists," Mr Yadav can be heard telling NewsHaat, a Patna-based TV channel, in a video widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

NASA, the United States' space agency, and the European Space Agency only provided paid tracking services to ISRO and the Chandryaan-3 mission command; these services were only availed during the moments the Vikram lander was in 'shadow regions' as it descended.

Neither NASA nor the space agency of other nations was involved in the planning or building of any of the Chandryaan-3 mission modules, including the lander and Pragyan rover. In fact, a NASA instrument - a passive Laser Retroflector Array - has been accommodated on the lander.

"Chandrayan ki safal landing ke liye NASA ko badhaai."



"Kal jab Chandrayan wapas aayega uska bhavya swagat hona chahiye."



"Chandrayan par jo yatri gaye hain.."



The absolute state of Indian politicians! pic.twitter.com/DBBQA3LpCL — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 24, 2023

Mr Rajbhar, who is also the chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, seemed to be under another misapprehension - that Chandrayaan-3 is a manned mission.

It is not. It is also not a mission designed to return to Earth.

"I thank Indian scientists for their hard work and research. I congratulate them on their achievement with Chandrayaan-3. Once they safely return to Earth tomorrow, the entire country should welcome them," he declared.

A similar gaffe was made by Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna, who said (before the Vikram lander's successful touchdown), "If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers..." Mr Chandna went on to congratulate the people of India for the achievement.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also made a gaffe, confusing astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan at an event in Kolkata.

"On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO. Scientists must get credit. Credit must go to the country. When Rakesh Roshan [sic] landed on the moon, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there," Ms Banerjee said shortly before Vikram lander touched down on the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Makes History On Moon

Chandryaan-3 soft landed on the Moon, near the lunar South Pole, at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

India is now not only the fourth nation to achieve this feat but also the first to reach as close to the lunar South Pole - an area that could prove valuable as scientists hunt for water resources on the Moon - as possible.

Hours after the Vikram lander touched down, sparking scenes of wild celebration at mission control in Bengaluru and across the country, the Pragyan rover rolled out and began a hectic set of experiments that will last one lunar day, or 14 Earth days.