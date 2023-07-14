Chandrayaan-3 Launch Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISRO's Lunar Mission

Chandrayaan-3 will lift off at 2.35 pm today from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch its third lunar mission—Chandrayaan-3, which will lift off at 2.35 pm today from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. With an aim of soft landing on the southern pole of the moon, the mission's success will make India the fourth nation to do so.

The entire mission is expected to last for one lunar night, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. In addition, the Chandrayaan-3 will land on the moon's surface around August 23 or 24.

In conversation with NDTV, ISRO Chairman S Somnath, while detailing the mission said, “The main lacuna in the last Chandrayaan-2 mission was that there were off-nominal conditions that were initiated in the system. Everything was not nominal. And the craft was not able to handle the off-nominal condition for a safe landing.” In case you don't know, Chandrayaan-2 failed in 2019, when it attempted to land on the surface of the moon.

Every citizen in the country is waiting to witness the history being created. Here's how you can watch the launch.

When will the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission be launched?

Carrying the hopes of the entire nation, Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to lift off at 02:35 PM IST, on July 14, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Where to watch Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission launch?

As the ISRO embarks on its third lunar mission, its chief S. Somnath invited the entire nation to witness the live launch of Chandrayaan-3. ISRO opened a window for registration on isro.gov.in so that citizens can watch the Chandrayaan-3 live launch event. While you will find this window to be closed as of now, you can also watch the history being created through ISRO's official website and YouTube channel.