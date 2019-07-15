Launch Of Chandrayaan 2 Called Off For Today, Set To Be Rescheduled

The launch of Chandrayaan 2, India's most ambitious space mission yet, was called off early Monday by the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO. The powerful GSLV Mark III rocket was set to go up from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am this morning with a rover that would land on the moon in about two months' time. However, after first being put on hold 56 minutes before blast-off, the launch was called off because of a "technical snag" ISRO said, adding it would announce a new launch date later.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.