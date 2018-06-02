Chandrababu Naidu Warns PM Modi, Amit Shah Against "Hatching Grand Conspiracies" Addressing a public meeting in connection with the week-long Nava Nirmana Deeksha programme, Chandrababu Naidu alleged the BJP was trying to destabilize Andhra Pradesh in a systematic manner.

Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise Andhra Pradesh using his political rivals, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah would have to pay dearly if they conspired against the state. "Try hatching grand conspiracies elsewhere. Carry out your experiments in other states. But if you poke the Telugus, we will not leave you," he warned. Addressing a public meeting in connection with the week-long Nava Nirmana Deeksha programme, Mr Naidu alleged the BJP was trying to destabilize Andhra Pradesh in a systematic manner.



"It is using actor Pawan Kalyan, YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, TTD ex-head priest AV Ramana Dikshitulu and others in the grand conspiracy. We Telugus will not tolerate this, beware," he said.



Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, he said PM Modi failed to bring back black money stashed abroad and did not deliver on his promise of crediting Rs 15 lakh to the account of every Indian.



"Demonetisation and the GST destroyed the economic system in the country. The banking system is in shambles and people have lost faith in it. This is very sad," Mr Naidu said.



The new tax regime has become a tool to harass the common man, he said.



"You have to pay tax to eat idli. This is atrocious," he said.



Terming the recent one-paisa reduction in fuel prices the "world's biggest joke", the TDP chief said petrol and diesel prices were being hiked abnormally, burdening the common people.



