Chandigarh Gets New Top Cop Days After Mayoral Poll Controversy

Madhup Tiwari is presently serving as the special CP (law and order) in the Delhi Police.(FILE)

A new Director General of Police has been appointed in Chandigarh today, days after the Union Territory was hit with a mayoral poll controversy. Madhup Tiwari, a 1995 batch IPS officer, has been named for the post. He will be taking over from Praveer Ranjan.

He is presently serving as the special commissioner of police (law and order) in the Delhi Police.

Chandigarh was in the spotlight recently over an alleged rigging in the mayoral polls.

The BJP on January 30 won the Chandigarh mayoral polls against the Congress-AAP alliance. The opposition councillors, however, alleged that the presiding officer had tampered with the ballot papers, a charge rubbished by the BJP.

The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the AAP's plea alleging wrongdoing during the polls and issued notices to the Chandigarh authorities, including the civic body.

The court, appalled by the alleged defacing of ballot papers, said it amounted to a mockery of democracy and ordered that the ballots and the video of the electoral proceedings be preserved.