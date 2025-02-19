"Chamkega naam Rekha Gupta. Chamkegii Dilli (The name Rekha Gupta will shine. Delhi will shine)," was the message from the mother-in-law of Delhi Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta.

Rekha Gupta, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, defeated AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls. Notably, Ms Gupta contested the Shalimar Bagh seat in both the 2015 and 2020 Delhi elections but was defeated by AAP's Bandana Kumari in both years.

Parvesh Verma, a top contender for the Delhi post, congratulated Ms Gupta, calling her appointment BJP's commitment to "nari shakti".

"For BJP, Nari Shaktikaran is not just a slogan but a commitment to fulfilling women empowerment. Delhi getting a woman Chief Minister is a proof of Modi ji's commitment towards uplifting Nari Shakti," said Mr Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal in the polls.

Ms Gupta, 50, who was elected leader by the party's newly elected MLAs on Wednesday, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and staked a claim to form a government in the national capital.

"Pehle saraa mahaul dekho, baraat Ka mahaul hai. Shaadi ke mahaul se bhi badhia lag raha hai (Look around, see for yourself. The mood is one of baarat. It is better than the mood at a wedding," said the mother-in-law.

"Khushi ka mahaul hai. Sab kood rahe hain, nach rahe hain (There is an atmosphere of happiness. Everyone is jumping and dancing)," she added.

The mother-in-law also underscored that Ms Gupta was equally adept at household work.

"Woh ghar ka bhi kaam karti thi. Ghar se koi shikayat nahi hai (She also used to do household chores. There are no complaints on the home front)," she stressed.

Manish Gupta, Rekha Gupta's husband, was equally excited accepting congratulatory messages from an enthusiastic crowd in front of their home.

"Bahut Khush hai, bahut excited hain. Modiji ki jai jaikar ho rahi hai. BJP ki jai jaikar ho rahi hai. Sab wahi celebrate karne ki liye ekatha hue hai. Rekha ji ka intezaar kar rahe hain (We are very happy and excited. Modiji is being praised. BJP is being praised. Everyone has gathered here to celebrate. We are waiting for Rekha ji)," Mr Gupta told NDTV.