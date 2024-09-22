Centre Warns Of 'High' Risk Security Flaws In iPhones, Other Apple Products

The advisory urges users to update their Apple devices to the latest versions of software.
Days after Apple launched its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning concerning multiple vulnerabilities found in several Apple products. The advisory, issued on September 19, affects a wide range of Apple software versions, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS.
Affected Products
CERT-In's advisory outlines the affected Apple products as follows:
- iOS: Versions prior to 18 and 17.7
- iPadOS: Versions prior to 18 and 17.7
- macOS Sonoma: Versions prior to 14.7
- macOS Ventura: Versions prior to 13.7
- macOS Sequoia: Versions prior to 15
- tvOS: Versions prior to 18
- watchOS: Versions prior to 11
- Safari: Versions prior to 18
- Xcode: Versions prior to 16
- visionOS: Versions prior to 2
Key Risks and Impacts
The vulnerabilities are rated as “high” risk and, if exploited, could allow attackers to:
- Gain unauthorised access to sensitive information
- Execute arbitrary code on the device
- Bypass critical security restrictions
- Cause denial-of-service (DoS) conditions
- Elevate privileges to gain control over the system
- Perform spoofing attacks
- Engage in cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks
Potential Impacts by Product
- iOS and iPadOS: Users with iOS versions prior to 18 or 17.7 could face DoS attacks, information disclosure, and security restriction bypassing.
- macOS (Sonoma, Ventura, Sequoia): Users running older versions of macOS may experience data manipulation, DoS, privilege elevation, and cross-site scripting.
- tvOS and watchOS: These products face similar risks of DoS attacks, XSS vulnerabilities, and information disclosure.
- Safari and Xcode: Older versions could be vulnerable to spoofing and security restriction bypassing.
- visionOS: Users may be at risk of data manipulation, DoS and information disclosure.
CERT-In Recommendations
The advisory urges users to update their Apple devices to the latest versions of software to mitigate the risks. Users are also advised to monitor their devices for any unusual activity and ensure proper cybersecurity measures are in place.