Sports, Religious Events Permitted From Sep 21: Centre's Unlock4 Norms

The events linked to social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political activities will be allowed from September 21 with a cap of not more than 100 attendees, the Centre announced in its Unlock4 guidelines on Saturday. In March, the Central government, which is the highest executive authority in matters related to the coronavirus pandemic, had banned all these gatherings to arrest the growth of the deadly virus.

"Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement today.

Last month, the Centre, in its Unlock3 guidelines had banned the social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural religious functions and other large congregations.

"In Unlock 4, which will come into effect from September 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further," the Centre said in a statement.