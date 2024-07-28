Centre's Panel Submits Report On Controversial IAS Officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar faces a criminal case against her

A single-member panel, appointed by the Centre to investigate the allegations against controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, has submitted its report to the Dept of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The investigation was carried out by Manoj Dwivedi - additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The 2023-batch trainee IAS officer made headlines when Pune collector Suhas Diwase wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, flagging several demands that she was not entitled to during her probation.

This complaint set in motion a chain of events that led to shocking revelations. Questions were raised over how she cleared the tough selection process for UPSC. She was found to have availed of relaxation for physical disability and OBC candidacy, but allegations of her not being eligible for such relaxations surfaced.

Ms Khedkar faces a criminal case against her "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" in her application for civil service.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a show cause notice to cancel her selection, and she may also be barred from taking the exam again. Delhi Police have now filed a case against the young officer and probe is on.

Ms Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar is a former Maharashtra government officer, who is now facing a corruption case and has been suspended twice in the past over related charges, including extortion.

Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar, a sarpanch, is also in trouble after a video showed her brandishing a gun and threatening a group of people. She has been arrested in an Arms Act case.