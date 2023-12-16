Centre's Notice To Ola Over Air Force Veteran's Ill-Treatment In Cab

App-based cab operator Ola is under fire for the alleged ill-treatment of Wing Commander Shantanu, a para shooter and Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran. On Friday, the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) issued a notice to Ola Cabs for the "ill-treatment" meted out to the IAF officer. The CCPD sought clarification and response from Ola within 30 days after they hurt "the dignity of a person with a disability who happens to be a soldier and also a sportsperson."

The notice comes after the Ola cab driver allegedly denied access to the IAF veteran's wheelchair, despite his 80 per cent locomotor disability. According to the complaint filed with the CCPD, Wing Commander Shantanu booked an Ola cab for a short distance. His wife requested the driver to place the veteran's folded wheelchair in the back seat, a customary practice among cab drivers.

However, the driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly responded aggressively, using derogatory language. He insisted that the couple leave the cab, refusing to accommodate the wheelchair.

Feeling aggrieved and humiliated by this encounter, the Air Force veteran filed a complaint with the CCPD, seeking action against the driver.

Wing Commander Shantanu, a decorated IAF officer, faced a life-altering road accident in January 2017 that left him paraplegic below his chest. After spending two months in a coma, Wing Commander Shantanu began his rehabilitation at MH Kirkee. The following year saw him not only overcoming his disability but also venturing into water sports. He achieved a remarkable feat by winning two gold medals at a state-level swimming competition organised by the Paralympics Swimming Association of Maharashtra.

In October 2019, the Rowing Federation of India chose him to participate in the Asian Rowing Training Camp and Championship in South Korea. Making history, he secured the 5th position in Asia, becoming the first Indian to represent the nation at the event. His journey continued in April 2021 when he was selected to represent India at the World Rowing Asia and Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta in Tokyo.