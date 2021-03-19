Centre's Advisory On AAP's Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme Days Before Launch

Arvind Kejriwal was to launch the flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme on March 25.

Just days before the launch of AAP government's flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme in the national capital, the Central Government on Friday said that the foodgrain that will be provided under the scheme cannot be used from the subsidised foodgrain allotted to the Delhi government under the Food Security Act.

"The use of new nomenclature/scheme name for the distribution of National Food Security Act foodgrain by GNCTD is not permissible but this Department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the State Government without mixing elements of the National Food Security Act foodgrain," the Food Ministry's letter written by Joint Secretary S Jagannathan to the Delhi Government clearly states.

The flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme - ''Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna'' - was to be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 25. The scheme was supposed to be first launched in the Seemapuri area of north-east Delhi's Shahdara district.

"The central government has stopped doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of Delhi government, scheduled to be launched on 25th March. Centre said that they provide ration to states under the National Food Security Act so no changes should be made to it," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party also shared the news on its official Twitter handle.

Centre stops Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme!



Kejriwal Govt's Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana was scheduled to be launched on 25th March '21.



Why is Modi Govt against ending Ration Mafia? - AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 19, 2021

In his Republic Day address, Mr Kejriwal had said the initiative for doorstep delivery of rations would be a revolutionary step in changing the public distribution system.

The modalities of the scheme were notified by Delhi government last month.

Under the notified scheme, each eligible household will be delivered rations, including properly packaged wheat, flour and rice, after biometric verification.