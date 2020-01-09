Centre Withdraws VIP Security Cover Of O Paneerselvam, MK Stalin

The security cover was removed after a threat assessment review was made by central security agencies, approved by the Union home ministry, officials said.

DMK leader MK Stalin was covered under Z+ security (File)

New Delhi:

The Centre has removed the central security cover of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and DMK leader M K Stalin, officials said on Thursday.

They said while Mr Paneerselvam had a smaller "Y+" cover of central paramilitary commandos, MK Stalin had a bigger "Z+" protection.

The security cover of these two politicians has been taken off from the central security list after a threat assessment review was made by central security agencies and approved by the Union home ministry, they said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos were protecting the two leaders of Tamil Nadu.

However, they said, the central security cover will be formally taken off after the state police takes over their security task, they added.

