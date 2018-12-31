Have Not Studied Impact Of Note Ban, GST On Workers: Centre To Parliament

People queued outside a banks after old Rs 500 and 1000 notes were junked in 2016.

The government told the Lok Sabha on Monday that it has not assessed the impact of demonetisation and the GST on employees in the organised and unorganised sectors, including agricultural and contractual labour.

In response to a question by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar informed the Lok Sabha that no such assessment has been made.

"However, the Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour and Employment, has been conducting quarterly quick employment surveys in eight sectors, namely manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurant, IT/BPO, education and health," Mr Gangwar said in his reply.

On December 14, Centre had informed the Lok Sabha that it had not studied the impact of demonetisation on the economy.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes would become defunct. In its annual report, the Reserve Bank of India had said that 99.3 per cent of the total banned notes had returned to the banking system.