Centre Summons Canada Envoy Over Khalistan Supporters' July 8 Rally Plan

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of Indian diplomats in the country.

The Indian government on Monday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKayove over a rally planned by Khalistan supporters in Toronto on July 8.

A "freedom rally" has been called in Canada by pro-Khalistan activists. The posters for the "freedom rally" carry threats to India's envoy in Ottawa and Consul General in Toronto.

Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of Indian diplomats in the country following the circulation of the posters. The Canadian government has called the posters "unacceptable" and has vowed to take action to protect Indian diplomats.

"Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said today.

"Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8, which are unacceptable."

The summons to the Canadian envoy comes just a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the "radical, extremist" Khalistani ideology is not good for India or its partner countries like the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

"We have requested our partner countries like Canada, US, UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations," Mr Jaishankar said as quoted by PTI.

On Sunday, the Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly vandalised by Khalistani separatists on Sunday, drawing sharp condemnation from the United States State Department.

The vandalism and attempted arson were in retaliation to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who headed pro-Khalistan outfits Khalistan Tiger Force and the Canadian arm of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and was shot dead in Canada last month.