Breach Of Security During S Jaishankar's UK Visit By Pro-Khalistan Protesters, India Reacts

The Centre today strongly condemned a security breach during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom, denouncing the actions of a "small group of separatists and extremists." A demonstration was staged by pro-Khalistan protesters outside Chatham House in London, where Mr Jaishankar participated in a discussion on Wednesday. The protestors, carrying flags and loudspeakers, chanted slogans as the minister engaged in talks inside the venue.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Despite the protests, Mr Jaishankar continued his diplomatic engagements, meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and other senior leaders.

In a meeting with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday, Mr Jaishankar discussed key issues, including the flow of talent and joint efforts to counter trafficking and extremism.

"A good meeting with Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP today in London. We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism," Mr Jaishankar posted on social media platform X.

This is not the first time Khalistani groups have demonstrated in London. In January, pro-Khalistan extremists staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission.

In a separate incident, Khalistani groups stormed a cinema in London's Harrow, attempting to halt the screening of 'Emergency', a film starring BJP's Kangana Ranaut. Addressing these disruptions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's concerns about violent protests and intimidation by "anti-India" elements in the UK.

"We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements. Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively, and those obstructing it must be held accountable," Mr Jaiswal said.

During his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, Mr Jaishankar conveyed "warm greetings" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed key bilateral and global issues.

"Discussed taking forward our bilateral, economic cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. PM Starmer also shared the UK's perspective on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar stated.

His UK visit, part of a diplomatic tour covering the UK and Ireland, also included discussions on the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).