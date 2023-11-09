India Files Appeal In Case Of 8 Navy Veterans On Death Row In Qatar

India has filed an appeal with Qatari authorities over the death penalty to eight Navy veterans, who were arrested in August last year for reasons still not known. The judgement in question - of the Qatar court - remains "confidential" and is only available to the officers' legal teams.

The eight include decorated officers who once commanded major Indian warships, and were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services at the time of the arrest.

Dahra is a private firm providing training and related services to Qatar's armed forces.

Sources said some of the sailors were working on a sensitive project - stealth submarines based on Italian technology. Media reports have claimed they have been accused of spying.