Centre Releases Rs 113 Crore To Six Border States

A total of 61 model villages are being developed under Border Area Development Programme. (File)

The Centre has released more than Rs 113 crore to six border states as part of its plan to ameliorate the problems of people living in isolated locations, officials said today.

The Home Ministry recently released Rs 113.36 crore to Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP).

The home ministry, till now, has released a total of Rs 637.98 crore during the 2018-19 period to states having an International Border, a government official said.

The funds released are in addition to the Rs 1,100-crore released in 2017-18 for the all-round development of villages located along the International Border in 17 states.

The BADP schemes include construction of primary health centres, schools, supply of drinking water, community centres, connectivity, drainage to enable sustainable living in border areas.

It also covers schemes or activities relating to Swachhta Abhiyan, skill development programmes, promotion of sports activities in border areas, promotion of rural tourism, border tourism, protection of heritage sites, construction of helipads in remote and inaccessible hilly areas, which do not have road connectivity.

As many as 61 model villages are being developed under the BADP to improve the quality of life for people living near border areas.