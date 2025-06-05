Centre Plans To Sue Amazon, Flipkart Over 'Non-Certified' Products: Sources

The government is planning to sue e-commerce giants for selling products that are not certified, sources have said. Firms like Myntra, Meesho, Bigbasket, Amazon, Flipkart are likely to face legal action.

The move comes after the Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS found non-certified products being sold across these platforms.

The BIS has already conducted multiple raids at Flipkart, Amazon warehouses, sources said. Inspectors uncovered over 11,000 products including toys, kitchen appliances, electrical equipment -- all lacking the mandatory BIS certification.